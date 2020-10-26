IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Upgraded at Barclays

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get IPSEN S A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.25. IPSEN S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for IPSEN S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPSEN S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.