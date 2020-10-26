Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.8% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,185 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,298 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $284.74 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

