Invesco (IVZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Invesco to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. Invesco has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays cut shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

In related news, Director Sarah Beshar purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.