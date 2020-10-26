Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,369 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

