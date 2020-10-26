Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Oppenheimer cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $98.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

