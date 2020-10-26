Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.76.

Intel stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

