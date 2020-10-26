Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Cut to Underperform at BofA Securities

BofA Securities downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. BofA Securities currently has $45.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.76.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

