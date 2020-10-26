Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $106.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $121.67.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.61 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,465 shares of company stock valued at $63,446,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Installed Building Products by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Installed Building Products by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

