Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.
Shares of IBP stock opened at $106.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $121.67.
In other news, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,465 shares of company stock valued at $63,446,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Installed Building Products by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Installed Building Products by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
