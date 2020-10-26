Insider Selling: Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) Insider Sells £1,013,200 in Stock

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) insider Neil G. Goulden sold 85,000 shares of Gamesys Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,192 ($15.57), for a total value of £1,013,200 ($1,323,752.29).

GYS opened at GBX 1,188 ($15.52) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,166.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 971.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32. Gamesys Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 482.50 ($6.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,364 ($17.82).

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Gamesys Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Gamesys Group

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.