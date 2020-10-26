Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $394,512.39 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,353 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $394,512.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,624,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,363,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, October 23rd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,450 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $225,939.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,508 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $499,795.92.

On Friday, October 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,631 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $328,605.50.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,267 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $112,940.38.

On Monday, October 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,328 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $297,623.04.

On Friday, October 9th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,872 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $167,899.68.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,594 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $142,376.08.

On Monday, October 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 689 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $61,383.01.

On Thursday, September 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,194 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $186,950.74.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 12,607 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $1,077,394.22.

CRVL opened at $92.21 on Monday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth $29,033,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in CorVel by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 343,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 54,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CorVel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CorVel by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CorVel by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

