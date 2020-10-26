Insider Selling: Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) Insider Sells 248,543 Shares of Stock

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) insider Alastair Smith sold 248,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35), for a total value of £447,377.40 ($584,501.44).

Shares of Avacta Group stock opened at GBX 176 ($2.30) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 171.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 137.60. The company has a market capitalization of $411.07 million and a PE ratio of -22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 19.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Avacta Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 12.62 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 215.36 ($2.81).

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (3.74) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avacta Group Plc will post -10.7988635 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Avacta Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

