Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells 8,700 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$195,007.02.

Philippa (Pippa) Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 26th, Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 13,570 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total transaction of C$257,830.00.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$21.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00. Aritzia Inc has a twelve month low of C$9.20 and a twelve month high of C$26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATZ shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

