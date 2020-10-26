Insider Buying: Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (LON:SOHO) Insider Purchases 37,735 Shares of Stock

Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (LON:SOHO) insider Tracey Fletcher-Ray acquired 37,735 shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £39,999.10 ($52,259.08).

SOHO stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50. Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 64.20 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 112.50 ($1.47). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.63. The firm has a market cap of $375.47 million and a PE ratio of 12.84.

Get Triple Point Social Housing REIT alerts:

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.