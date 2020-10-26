Insider Buying: Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,260 ($1,646.20).

LON SGC opened at GBX 41.67 ($0.54) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.93 million and a PE ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Stagecoach Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 55.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 73.71 ($0.96).

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

