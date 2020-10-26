Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) Insider Buys 31 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby acquired 31 shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £152.21 ($198.86).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Jonathan Gunby acquired 27 shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($192.61).

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 494.50 ($6.46) on Monday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 363 ($4.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 575 ($7.51). The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 503.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 504.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IHP shares. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

