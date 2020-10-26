Insider Buying: Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) insider Michelle McGrath purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £21,200 ($27,697.94).

LON CAPC opened at GBX 110.60 ($1.44) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.68. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 99.55 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 271 ($3.54). The firm has a market cap of $971.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAPC shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 192.29 ($2.51).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.