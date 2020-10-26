Insider Buying: Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) (LON:CRN) Insider Acquires £27,963,262.60 in Stock

Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) (LON:CRN) insider Alan McIntosh bought 32,897,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £27,963,262.60 ($36,534,181.60).
Shares of LON:CRN opened at GBX 0.86 ($0.01) on Monday. Cairn Homes plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.35 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of $6.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a current ratio of 26.86 and a quick ratio of 3.85.
