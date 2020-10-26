Insider Buying: Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) (LON:CRN) Insider Acquires £27,963,262.60 in Stock

Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) (LON:CRN) insider Alan McIntosh bought 32,897,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £27,963,262.60 ($36,534,181.60).

Shares of LON:CRN opened at GBX 0.86 ($0.01) on Monday. Cairn Homes plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.35 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of $6.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a current ratio of 26.86 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

