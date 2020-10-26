INO COIN One Day Trading Volume Tops $495,767.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One INO COIN token can now be bought for about $2.87 or 0.00021859 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $516.57 million and $495,767.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00092302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00235320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00033495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.15 or 0.01364555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00135501 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

