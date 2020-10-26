Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IIPR. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.32. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $136.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $610,335.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,156,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,797,000 after buying an additional 202,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,753,000 after purchasing an additional 268,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 468,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108,703 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

