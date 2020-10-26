ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Credit Suisse Group raised ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 7th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter worth $282,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in ING Groep by 23.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
Read More: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.