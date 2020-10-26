Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,386,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,924,150 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for 8.6% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $296,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Infosys by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517,341 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,943,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,417 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Infosys by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,642 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,497,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 6,151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,900,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.

NYSE:INFY opened at $15.22 on Monday. Infosys Ltd has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $16.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

