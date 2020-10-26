Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Raised to “Buy” at Compass Point

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s current price.

INDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $58.12 on Monday. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 145,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

