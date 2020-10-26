Independent Bank (IBCP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.45 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.58%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $331.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.