Impinj (PI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Impinj to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Impinj to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PI stock opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $693.88 million, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. Impinj has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $44,053.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,333.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

