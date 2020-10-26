Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Increased to $176.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.
ITW stock opened at $206.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $208.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
