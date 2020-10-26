Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Increased to $176.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

ITW stock opened at $206.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $208.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

