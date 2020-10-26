Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,836,000 after purchasing an additional 772,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,607,000 after acquiring an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,769,000 after acquiring an additional 367,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $61,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $206.70 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $208.08. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.40.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

