IDEX (IEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IEX opened at $191.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.81 and a 200-day moving average of $166.15. IDEX has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $892,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 24,983 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,939 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

