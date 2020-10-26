Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,309 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $84.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

