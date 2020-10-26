Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABT opened at $107.79 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The company has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average is $97.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

In related news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

