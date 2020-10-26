Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $3.11. Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCFT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT)

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing multi-family and other commercial real estate loans. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

