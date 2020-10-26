Hudock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Hudock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQE. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 83.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 130,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 91.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after buying an additional 99,232 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter valued at $5,781,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter valued at $4,012,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 72.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares during the period.

QQQE stock opened at $66.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $40.13 and a one year high of $68.68.

