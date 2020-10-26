Hudock Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.62.

Shares of GS stock opened at $202.15 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

