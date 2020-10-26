Hudock Inc. Sells 470 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.14 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

