Hudock Inc. Sells 4,603 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 17,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 213,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $45.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.