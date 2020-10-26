Hudock Inc. Sells 2,257 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.3% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 342,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

