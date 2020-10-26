Hudock Inc. Sells 1,470 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hudock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $114.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

