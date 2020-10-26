Hudock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $74.41 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $77.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.56.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

