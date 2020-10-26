Hudock Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDIV. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,370 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 163,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 224,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $302,000.

NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $40.11.

