Hudock Inc. Raises Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $136.49 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $146.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.72.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

