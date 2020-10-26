Hudock Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 855.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $92.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.92. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $69.04 and a 12 month high of $96.29.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.