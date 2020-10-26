Hudock Inc. Purchases 263 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.7% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,197,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,915 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,938,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,638,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

