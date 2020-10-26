Hudock Inc. Purchases 25,090 Shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA)

Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hudock Inc. owned approximately 3.53% of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,920,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,671,000 after buying an additional 171,376 shares during the period.

Shares of GDMA stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

