Hudock Inc. Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.35.

RTX stock opened at $61.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

