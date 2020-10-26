Hudock Inc. Invests $203,000 in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,002,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,312,000 after acquiring an additional 212,309 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 975,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after buying an additional 389,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 25,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Shares of FINX opened at $39.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.93. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.