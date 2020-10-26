Hudock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU)

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) by 2,524.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLOU. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 148.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 377,499 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,054,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 398.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 169,047 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,592,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,332,000.

Shares of CLOU stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

