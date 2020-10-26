Hudock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Corning by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Corning by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 769,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 247,939 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Corning by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 106.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 105,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 54,174 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 16,382.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.64, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $35.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

