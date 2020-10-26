Hudock Inc. Has $507,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $212,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Benchmark increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.83.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $309.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $838.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

