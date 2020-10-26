Hudock Inc. Has $452,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.88.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $226.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.46 and its 200 day moving average is $238.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

