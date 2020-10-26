Hudock Inc. Has $405,000 Stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 222.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Docusign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.65.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $217.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.81. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 0.90. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

