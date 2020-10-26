Hudock Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 43.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,536,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 466,251 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 32.3% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $188.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $210.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

